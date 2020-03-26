Emergency weekly provisions to be provided for Deis school children amid Covid-19 disruption

Government has today issued schools with updated guidance to help them operate the School Meals Programme for more than 250,000 children amid the extended Covid-19 restrictions.

Freshtoday, one of Ireland’s leading school meal providers, have addressed the issue by preparing for the delivery of emergency provisions. Each child availing of the scheme will be entitled to a weekly provision of groceries, delivered to their school for collection.

CEO of Freshtoday, Ray Nangle, welcomed today’s announcement saying “The School Meal Scheme has been a vital service in Deis schools. With current closures, families are facing extraordinary challenges.

"We have had calls from schools across the country desperately seeking food for students in dire need. We will be working tirelessly to ensure that a weeks’ supply of goods will be delivered to Deis schools for distribution. This will alleviate not only financial difficulties, but also help in restricting shopping times and community exposure”.

The emergency provision will be made available to all children availing of the school meal scheme.

