Longford public urged to stand and clap courageous healthcare staff tonight in battle against Covid-19

Households across County Longford are being urged to join a nationwide initiative this evening which will see homes up and down the country stand in unison behind Ireland's courageous healthcare workers.

Members of the public are invited to join a nationwide hand clap at 8pm tonight in recognition of frontline staff as they attempt to keep a lid on the spread of Covid-19.

The Dáil will halt business this evening too in what is the first countrywide health-led initiative of its kind.

Meanwhile, it is expected further emergency legislation aimed at tackling the spread of Covid-19 will be passed today.