Public asked to walk in a clockwise direction at the Mall and other Longford walkways

Longford County Council is putting a series of social distancing measures in place at public walkways across the county to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Signage is being erected at walkways and the public is being asked to respect social distancing. The council has also requested that people stick to groups of no more than four people unless they're from the same household.

People are requested to walk in a clockwise direction at public walkways and all playgrounds are temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, GAA clubs have been instructed to close their facilities, including pitches an property used for recreational purposes.

