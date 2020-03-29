Longford and midlands soldiers recognised for UN service

In the past week, Defence Forces soldiers serving with the United Nations Disengagement observer force (UNDOF) in Syria were presented with their service medal by Force Commander UNDOF, Brigadier General Maureen O’Brien.

The 130 personnel of the 60 Infantry Group which deployed to their base in Camp Faouar on the Golan Heights last September provide the mission with the Force Reserve Company, a highly robust, mobile and mechanised element which constitutes a Quick Reaction Force (QRF) capable of responding to any incident throughout the UNDOF area of operations.

The unit will rotate in early April following a successful tour of duty.

Among those receiving their awards were a number of 6 Infantry Battalion personnel from Custume Barracks, Athlone.

Pictured above are;

Front row l to r; Cpl William Fitzmaurice (Athlone), Lt Stephen McEvoy (Ballivor), Capt Keefe Meehan (Letterkenny), CS Martin Clabby (Longford Town), Sgt Maj Graham Nuttall (Athlone), Lt Col Oliver Dwyer (Athlone), BQ Kevin McNamara (Birr), Lt Michael Crawley (Dundalk), CQMS Benny O’Connor (Athlone), Sgt Stephen Lynch (Pullough).

Middle row; Pte Adian Browne (Monksland), Cpl Tony Gray (Cavan), Pte Eoghan O’Neill (Portlaoise), Pte Fintan Galligan (Cavan), Pte Cian Folan (Connemara), Cpl Keith Gaffey (Athlone), Cpl Enda Dunne (Clara), Pte Brandon Darcy (Mulligar), Cpl Niall Kilcrann (Rooskey), Cpl Jack Rooney (Tubber), Cpl Kevin Armstrong (Carrick-on-Shannon), Cpl Warren Curtin (Cavan)

Back row; Pte Stuart Dunne (Cavan), Pte Cormac O’Rourke (Wexford), Pte Dylan Colgan (Curraghaleen), Pte Gary Reynolds (Roscommon Town), Pte John Costello (Longford), Pte Daniel Conlon (Athlone), Pte Richard Harris (Roxfordbridge)