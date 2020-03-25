Death toll in Ireland rises to 9 as Department of Health announces 235 new coronavirus cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that two patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland has/have died.

One was a female with an underlying condition in the east of the country and the other was a male in the east of the country.

There have now been 9 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 235 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Wednesday 25 March.

There are now 1,564 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Refresh this page in a few minutes for further updates.