Bank of Ireland announces 'cocooning' support for customers

Bank of Ireland has today announced a new service designed to help customers self-isolating during the Covid-19 pandemic - including older customers and those in vulnerable situations – access cash for groceries, newspapers and other day-to-day expenses.

Customers who are already self-isolating – or who may need to in the coming weeks and months – can nominate another person to make in-branch cash withdrawals and lodgements on their behalf. The new facility, available from today, will have built-in safeguards such as limits on withdrawals and daily monitoring by Bank of Ireland’s dedicated Vulnerable Customer Unit.

Gavin Kelly, CEO of the Bank’s Retail Ireland division, said:

“On St Patrick’s Day the Taoiseach specifically called out that ‘cocooning’ the elderly and those with long-term illnesses at home for several weeks would help save many lives among the most vulnerable in our society. However, that presents an immediate challenge in accessing cash for day-to-day expenses which we wanted to help solve.

“That’s why we have developed ‘Cocooning Support’. This will make it easier for a trusted friend or next-door neighbour to help those in isolation with their daily essentials. Many of our customers find themselves particularly vulnerable at the moment and relying more than ever on the help and support of others. ‘Cocooning Support’ gives them one less thing to worry about, during what is a really challenging time for us all and for the country.”

Customers who wish to avail of this service are advised to complete the “Cocooning Support” form which is available on the Covid-19 Customer Hub on www.bankofireland.com. This hub is a new, one-stop online resource which includes all of Bank of Ireland’s Covid-19 supports for personal and business customers. The Cocooning Support Form is available here: www.bankofireland.com/ coronavirus-update/

The new support announced today is in addition to the following already available:

Priority hours for over 65s and carers: Bank of Ireland’s branches are prioritising older customers and carers at the beginning of the day to help them avoid busier and more crowded periods. All 161 branches nationwide open during the COVID-19 pandemic will offer priority service for over 65s and carers between 10 am and 11 am, Monday to Friday, until further notice.

Dedicated phone line: Customers over 65 and carers who are unable to come into a branch can call a dedicated helpline provided by the Bank’s Vulnerable Customer Unit: 1800 946 146 (9.30 am-4.30 pm Mon-Fri).

