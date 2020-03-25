Lotto luck lands in Leitrim as punter nets €16k from €10 stake

A lucky Leitrim punter is celebrating after they won a stunning Lotto coup that landed them a five-figure sum from a handful of small flutters.

The customer placed a series of €2 bets on their online BoyleSports account and picked out 8 numbers for the Daily Millions draw on Tuesday evening. If any four of the numbers landed, they were guaranteed to walk off with a profit.

The customer however was able to pop open the champagne as 12, 18, 23, 25 and 27 all rolled out, meaning 5 of their 8 numbers were bang on, triggering a return on five €2 bets.

When all winnings were tallied up, the punter was able to log back in and see their account had been bolstered by a whopping total of €16,010.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Massive congratulations to our Leitrim customer whose five €2 Lotto bets paid off nicely to see them win a stunning amount of €16,010. It was a shrewd approach and we congratulate them on their big win.”