St Michael’s NS Longford submit extension plan

The Board of Management of St Michael’s Boys National School, located on St Mel’s Road, Longford, have submitted a planning application to Longford County Council, seeking to construct an extension to the existing school.

The proposed extension will comprise of two 80msq classrooms, one 10.5msq WC, three 15msq SET rooms and circulation areas.

Proposed works also include for connections to existing on-site services, the formation of a new vehicular entrance and all other site works.