Longford native to feature on First Dates Ireland this Thursday

Ennybegs model to feature on this week's episode of First Dates Ireland on RTÉ 2.

Longford’s very own Lynsey Bennett is to appear on this week’s episode of First Dates Ireland.

Lynsey, who is a mother-of-two and model hailing from Ennybegs Co Longford, began her journey to the First Dates restaurant thanks to her late friend Georgina, who was the catalyst for the Longfordian to apply for the RTE dating series. As is usually the case in many Irish households, the decision was made over a cup of tea.

She explained to the Leader: “It all started back in early 2019. I was staying in Dublin with my amazing friend Georgina.

“She often had me stay with her when I was up in hospital for appointments and procedures. She made us both herbal tea, got the biscuits out and said she was going to put on First Dates Ireland that she had recorded, which quickly turned into her saying it would make her so happy to see me on it.

"She begged me to apply, which is exactly why I applied.”

Continuing she said: “I am devastated to say that Georgina died two weeks after I had recorded the date. My heart is shattered.”

After enlisting the help of Georgina to fill out the online application, Lynsey was interviewed over the phone twice, before sending in an audition video. Once she had this complete, all that was left to do was wait and see if she was chosen.

She said: “Massive shout-out to my fabulous friend Ciara for recording my audition video.

“I can honestly say it (the programme) was one of my favourite experiences ever.

“The production team was so patient and lovely to work with. They always made me feel at ease. The only thing now is to wait and see what parts are shown from the date.”

Lynsey enjoyed the experience so much that she has encouraged all single Longfordians to try their hand in the First dates restaurant.

“For anyone who’s single, I would recommend trying out for the show. The adrenaline of not knowing who it will be is such a crazy high.” she said.

“The restaurant is very fancy, the food is to die for and the cocktails are delicious. Those reasons alone made it well worth the trip.”

How did Lynsey’s date go I hear you ask? To find out, you’ll have to tune in to First Dates Ireland this Thursday, March 26, on RTÉ 2 at 9:30pm.

Applications for the next series of First Dates Ireland are now open. If you are single, 18 and over and interested, you can apply at www.cococontent.ie/firstdates

