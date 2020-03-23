'People are not to blame' for passing on Covid-19 infection, says Chief Medical Officer

People are not to blame for passing on the coronavirus infection, according to Chief Medical Officer with the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan.

Speaking at tonight's press conference, Dr Holohan explained that the Covid-19 virus is a very easy infection to pick up and that, while the Department is imploring people to follow guidelines to avoid spreading the virus, "it's also important that they don't hear a message that they're to blame for the fact that they've passed on the infection to another person".

Read also: Two more deaths and 219 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland this evening