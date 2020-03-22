Fourth death from coronovirus confirmed in Ireland as the number of cases exceeds 900

There has been a fourth death in Ireland announced this evening and there are 121 new confirmed cases in Ireland, bringing the total to 906.

There are currently 177 people in hospital and 29 of those are in intensive care.

The HSE are also trying to seal with a backlog of 40,000 people waiting for tests.

Social distancing remains the key to slowing down the spread of the virus.

The number of confirmed cases to date has exceeded 300,000 worldwide, with 337,723 cases reported from around the world. So far, there have been 96,958 recoveries and 14,441 deaths.

There are 226,324 currently infected cases worldwide, 216,026 (95%) of which are not serious, and 10,298 (5%) of which are serious or critical.

In Spain, the death toll has increased by a third, with 375 deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,756.

In the UK, there have been 48 new deaths reported, including one in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of death in the UK to 281.

China and Italy still remain the countries that have had the most confirmed cases in the world, but until today, Spain was third in the list. Today, the USA reported a total of 13,931 new cases, bumping them up to over 38,000 confirmed cases.

Italy is fast heading towards 60,000, with 5,560 new cases confirmed today and 651 new deaths in the last 24 hours. China has had only six new deaths in the last 24 hours confirming a continued decrease in cases in the country.

