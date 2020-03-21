WATCH | Longford town's Hope Feeney puts on live musical performance via Facebook

Another weekend night, another night of social distancing... If you're looking for some live music, then Facebook is the place to go. Longford town's Hope Feeney will be putting on a live Facebook concert at 9 o'clock with her partner, Phil Cahill.

Hope and Phil are living in Fuerteventura and have been on full lockdown for seven days due to the coronavirus.

Hope and Phil, who is from Cork, along with a group of local musicians are going live from their individual apartments, balconies, etc, where they will be playing music to lift the spirits of those who are in isolation and bring some joy to their friends and family across Ireland and Europe.