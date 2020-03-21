Gardaí arrest Longford motorist who tested positive for cocaine

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí in Longford have arrested a Longford motorist following a positive test for cocaine this morning.

The motorist was stopped in Longford town in the early hours of this morning and, following a positive roadside test for cocaine was arrested.

Proceedings will follow.

