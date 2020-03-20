Longford councillor encourages support for Digital Daffodil Day for Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society has taken a serious hit due to the Covid-19 virus as the country goes into a state of self-isolation and social distancing. The annual Daffodil Day collections and events have had to be cancelled for public health and safety, resulting in a serious loss of fundraising income for the charity.

But local councillor and Seanad Éireann candidate Mick Cahill has taken to social media to encourage others to get on board with the Irish Cancer Society's #DigitalDaffodilDay campaign, which asks people to share pictures of their virtual coffee morning and to donate online or by text.

Mick was delighted to have his virtual cuppa with his his wife Carol and their dog Susan this morning.

Text DAFFODIL to 50300 to donate €4. You can also donate online at https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate