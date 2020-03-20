Man who swung fist at Ballymahon Sergeant hands over €500

A man who was ordered to pay €500 compensation to a Sergeant he tried to punch in Ballymahon handed in the fee to Longford District Court last Tuesday.

Darren Murray, 46 Coolevin Park, Athlone, Westmeath, swung his fist at Sgt David Bunn in June of last year after the latter observed him with a plastic bag of white powder and tried to recover it.

Mr Murray attempted to swallow the bag and, when Sgt Bunn tried to stop him, he attempted to punch the Sergeant.

He was ordered by Judge Hughes to pay a sum of €500 in compensation to Sgt Bunn.

When Mr Murray appeared in court last week, he said he would not be paying the fee, but his partner handed in an envelope which contained the money.

“Don’t give them the money; I’m not paying it,” Mr Murray objected, but the envelope was handed in.

“This money is tendered with an abject apology to the Sergeant,” said solicitor for the defence, John Quinn.

Judge Hughes accepted the compensation money and finalised the issue by way of a fine of €250, with three months to pay.