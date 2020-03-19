Requirement that persons on bail sign-on at garda stations being relaxed across the justice system

A requirement that people on bail before the courts sign-on at Garda stations is being relaxed across the justice system due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Conditions attached to bail routinely involve a requirement that people present themselves to their local Garda station sometimes daily, twice daily or two to three times a week. It ensures the person's whereabouts is known.

However, in recent days the requirement that persons present themselves to Garda stations is being relaxed across the courts on an informal basis. Other bail conditions such as a requirement that the person keeps a mobile phone switched on at all times - so that gardaí can check up on them - are being tightened.

For example, failure to answer the phone to gardaí could result in the forfeiture of any bail monies.

This week's Longford Leader carries an article on Longford's policing levels and how they are being affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland.

In an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Superintendent Jim Delaney has asked that anyone wanting to renew passports or avail of similar services do so online, to limit the amount of footfall coming in and out of the station.

Everyday policing will not be halted, though, with gardaí eager to assure the local community that they are still carrying out their usual duties as much as possible.

