Longford TD Joe Flaherty providing forms for those without printer access in wake of Covid-19 crisis

Longford-based TD Joe Flaherty has said that his office on the corner of Ballymahon Street, Longford town, will remain open from 10am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, so that anyone needing assistance can call in.

However, he is encouraging people to contact him via 0868201261 or social media message where possible, to ensure social distancing.

To assist those without access to printers, he has left a number of forms outside the office for collection, including the County Council rent review form, a form for support for private rental and the Covid-19 emergency social welfare payment form.

Any one in need of one of these forms is free to collect them from outside the office and to get in touch with any queries.