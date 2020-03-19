Community spirit at its best as Longford's Supermacs rolls out free meals to frontline Covid-19 workers

Longford's fast food giant Supermac's is laying on free meals to emergency and frontline workers in the face of a growing Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of a nationwide initiative, the Main Street eatery is offering the concession to healthcare workers, paramedics and gardaí who are trying to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Manager Dinal Swaris said any frontline staff member who presents at the restaurant in uniform and with their official ID to hand will be given a free meal concession.

"It's our way of showing our solidarity to all the brave and courageous workers who are doing their very best to protect us all at this difficult time," said Mr Swaris.

Mr Swaris also revealed the restaurants current opening times are Monday to Sunday 12pm to 11pm.

"We are assessing the situation every hour and will keep you updated via social media," he added.

Deliveries are also being provided from 3pm - 11pm.

For more, call the store at (043) 3340958 or order online www.supermacs.ie