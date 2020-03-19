Longford Women's Link services remain functional despite Covid-19 threat

Longford Women's Link has insisted its services are being reviewed on a daily basis in the wake of rising concerns linked to the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement released via social media, the community based, non-profit organisation said it's strict adherence to stringent health guidelines had allowed it to adopt such a position.

"LWL continues to review our operations on a daily basis and continues to follow all Department of Health/HSE instructions," it said.

The body said while its domestic violence support service remained open at a reduced capacity, its assistance to service users would remain unaffected.

"We will provide crisis response to women by phone only and will accompany women to court for emergency DV orders (all while following HSE guidelines and observing social distancing).

"If you need crisis support from our DV Service please phone 043 3341511 from Monday-Friday, 9am until 5pm and someone will respond to you. Leave a message and we will get back to you. If you require support outside of these hours please phone the Women's Aid 24hr National Helpline on 1800341900 for those affected by domestic abuse. If anyone feels in immediate danger please call the Gardaí on 999/112."

The oganisation's counselling service has, however, been temporarily suspended until March 29.

Catkins Early Years Education and Afterschool Service remains closed as a consequence of a State led move last week.

"We await further instruction on reopening dates," added the statement.

"Please note, we know that this is a very difficult and stressful time for parents and we will not be charging fees to parents while the crèche is closed. We appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you when we reopen."

Any changes to our operations, it added, will be posted on social media over the coming days and weeks ahead.

"In the meantime we would encourage all of our followers to continue to follow strict guidelines:

• Reduce social interactions

• Keep a distance of 2 metres between you and other people

• Do not shake hands or make close contact where possible

• If you have symptoms visit hse.ie OR phone HSE Live 1850 24 1850."