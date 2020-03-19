WATCH| A very quiet drive through Longford town #Covid-19

With the vast majority of the population in Ireland sticking to the recommended self-isolation in their own homes, towns and villages have become unusually quiet.

We took a drive through Longford town earlier this morning, March 19, to show the impact the Covid-19 outbreak has had on activity in Longford. The video was taken at approximately 9am, a time when traffic is usually at full steam while people try to get children to school and themselves to work.

As you can see, the minimal traffic is flowing smoothly, the streets are empty and the majority of places closed. All that can be said is well done to the people of Longford for following government recommendations. Working together is the only way to overcome this virus!

