Leaving Certificate oral exams have been cancelled due to Covid-19

Leaving Certificate students who were due to sit oral exams for language subjects next week will now receive marks of 100% in lieu of sitting the actual assessment, Minister for Education Joe McHugh has just announced.

The measures were announced in light of the escalating coronavirus crisis for the safety of the young people who are under pressure and under the stress of the uncertainty that is currently circling the Leaving Certificate exams.

Oral exams for language subjects were scheduled to begin on Monday, March 23. The oral assessment is worth 40% of overall marks in Irish, and 25% of overall marks in other European languages.

There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding the sitting of written exams this summer, with no decision yet being made on when schools will reopen. Exams may be sit later in the summer but the Minister has stressed that at the moment, there is no definite plan.

"Whatever decision we make, we will make it quick and in the best interest of the students," Minister McHugh explained.

The deadline for submission of practical and coursework for the Leaving Cert has also been extended to May 15.

Uncertainty also hangs over the Junior Certificate exams, which are also due to start in June, but no decision has been made on whether or not these will be postponed.

"If the Junior Cycle wasn't to go ahead, it would free up resources but if we can get through this and are in a position to allow students to go back to school before the exams start, we'll be in a position to allow those exams to go ahead," said Minister McHugh.

POLL | Should University and State Examinations be cancelled due to coronavirus?