First death from coronavirus confirmed in Northern Ireland

The first death from the Covid-19 virus has been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The patient was elderly and had an underlying medical condition and was among 68 people to have tested positive in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 366 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland, including up to five cases in Longford. It is important to note that 'up to five' is the figure that was released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre yesterday and could be between one case and five cases.

