Stolen tracksuit ‘will come in handy in Dóchas’, judge tells Longford woman

A Longford woman who was involved in a violent disorder incident in Longford town before Christmas but breached her bail conditions was remanded in custody last Tuesday to a sitting of Mullingar District Court on Friday, March 13.

Helen Nevin, 67 Farnagh, Longford, was before the court for breaching three of her bail conditions.

Detective Garda Orla Geraghty explained to the court that Ms Nevin had breached her curfew on seven occasions, was not contactable on her mobile phone on one occasion and was in Longford town on four occasions when one of her conditions was to stay out of the town.

Ms Nevin was also before the court a number of weeks ago when she was convicted of theft at a clothing store on Ballymahon Street.

“Which is clear evidence that she was on Ballymahon Street,” Judge Hughes mused.

On that occasion, the judge ordered her to pay the €40 for the clothing she took from the store and fined her €105 with three months to pay.

“Do you have the €40?” Judge Hughes asked Ms Nevin.

“I have €50,” she replied.

“To be fair to the court, an exception was made to you on bail for violent disorder,” said Judge Hughes, adding that eleven others involved in the same incident on Main Street, Longford before Christmas were in custody for the entire holiday season.

“Why didn’t you stick to your bail conditions?” he asked.

“I have a few problems. I’m in the council trying to get a house and trying to get access to my kids back. My head was all over the place,” Ms Nevin explained.

“Longford town is where my family are. I can be at home after six, but I have to go down the town in the daytime.”

“Your family lives in the housing estates, so why are you in the streets, thieving?” Judge Hughes asked.

Detective Geraghty’s application to the court was to remand Ms Nevin in custody.

“I have to go to a doctor’s appointment at three o’clock today,” Ms Nevin objected, saying that she has a chesty cough and that when she rang her doctor, she was told to go into the surgery.

“I hear that they tell you not to come in now. They go out to you if you have a cough. Did the doctor ask you if it’s a dry cough?” asked Judge Hughes.

“No, I want to go in to find out what it is,” Ms Nevin replied.

“Have you not been listening to the radio at all?” said an incredulous Judge Hughes.

“I’m after catching you out there. I’m remanding you in custody until Friday in Mullingar,” he added.

“Just give me one chance, Judge. I’ll bring the €150 next week,” Ms Nevin pleaded.

“I gave you a chance. Hand in the €50 now and we’ll give you €10 change. That’ll pay for the two tracksuit tops and the tracksuit bottom you stole, which are common attire in Dóchas. They’ll come in handy when you’re in there,” said Judge Hughes.

Ms Nevin still owes a fine of €105, which she was handed on her last court appearance with three months to pay. She was due to appear before Judge Hughes again in Mullingar last Friday.