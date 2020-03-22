Drugs in Longford court were an act of ‘misguided love’

A woman who tried to slip her partner drugs when he was in custody at Longford Court House last week has been fined €250.

Aisling McCleary, of Lacken, Edgeworthstown, was arrested during court sittings when she was observed trying to slip drugs to her partner, who has been serving a prison sentence and was appearing in court on that day.

“This is a case of dealing drugs on courthouse property,” said Judge Hughes addressing Ms McCleary.

Gda Evelyn O’Connell explained to the court that Ms McCleary was seen “trying to pass a quantity of cannabis to a prisoner in custody” by the prison officer.

She was arrested and replied “I’m sorry” to the charge. Her solicitor, John Quinn, explained that Ms McCleary was pleading guilty to the offence.

“You came to court with cannabis. Why did you do it? Did he ask you for it?” Judge Hughes asked of the accused.

“No,” Ms McCleary responded.

“Did you think you were doing him a favour? Has he an appetite for drugs in prison?” asked Judge Hughes.

Mr Quinn explained that Ms McCleary has two small children and that she was just “trying to end her partner’s plight”.

“I suppose it could be misguided love,” said an amused Judge Hughes, fining Ms McCleary €250 with three months to pay.

