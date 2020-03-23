Longford primed for countywide text service rollout

A new countywide communication service involving the Gardaí, County Council and local community groups could be set to be rolled out across Longford.

Local politicians were told how Monaghan County Council have already introduced a similar type system and which has already been well received in The Farney County.

North Longford County Councillor Garry Murtagh led calls for the initiative to be introduced at a local level after attending a recent community text alert meeting.

Cllr Murtagh said Monaghan County Council had put the initiative out to tender and since its introduction had seen over 30 local community groups row in behind the proposal.

The Fine Gael local representative said the measure could also provide useful insights to households across the county with important notices such as flash flooding and other issues.

Independent Cllr Gerry Warnock gave his backing to the suggestion, describing it as a “no brainer” for State agencies and other representative bodies to get behind.

“It makes perfect sense,” he said. “If it’s structured and user friendly it makes perfect sense for an umbrella group to manage it.”

Fine Gael Councillor Peggy Nolan was of a similar mind and raised the possibility of inviting a representative from Monaghan County Council to deliver a presentation at the next Joint Policing Committee (JPC) meeting.

Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Gerald Farrell, who chaired last week’s meeting in the absence of Cathaoirleach Cllr Micheál Carrigy, said he too was in favour of such a briefing being given.

Director of Services Barbara Heslin said the Council would explore that possibility with a view to arranging a representative from Monaghan County Council to travel to Longford over the coming weeks.

“Longford County Council is happy to engage with Monaghan County Council to see what type of system they have in place,” she said.

Ms Heslin added she would prepare a report for the next JPC meeting.