Man sentenced for attack on homeless person in Longford

A man who is currently serving a one-year prison sentence for an assault he committed in Drumlish has been given two months concurrent to his existing sentence.

Eamon Stokes, 44 Cluain na Sibhe, Killashee, Co Longford, appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes, charged with attacking a homeless person outside a supermarket in Longford town in October.

The court heard that he and three others “took umbrage” with the homeless person but solicitor for the defence, Fiona Baxter, said that her client was not the main aggressor.

Sgt Paddy McGirl, for the State, agreed that a female and another male were the main aggressors.