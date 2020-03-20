Work on €2.5m Longford garda station revamp to begin

Work on the first phase of a multi million euro refurbishment of Longford Garda Station is due to get underway on Monday.

It comes almost two years on from when the project was first announced in front of assembled media and invited guests at the Battery Road facility.

Superintendent Jim Delaney, who had long campaigned for such a venture to be undertaken, said the end product, when complete in 2021, would help underpin Longford’s present-day policing service.

“We, as an organisation, are very grateful to Minister for the OPW (Office of Public Works) Kevin Boxer Moran without whom this project would not have been possible, to the Longford public representatives and representatives on Longford’s Joint Policing Committee (JPC) who helped bring this to fruition,” he said.

The refurbishment, which is set to cost in the region of €2.5m, will result in an upgrade to accommodation, as well as the development of a CCTV room and a major incident room.

Those improvements, Supt Delaney added, promise to copperfasten the division’s ability to meet the ongoing challenges of a county which has been dogged by Traveller related feuding over the past 12 months.

“This is a two storey development and will significantly enhance our capabilities to deliver a first class policing service,” he said.

“It will have all the necessary logistics in relation to criminal incident management and investigation.”

Asked about whether the additional space would offer up the possibility of Longford being able to take in more gardaí, Supt Delaney said much would depend on recent policing reforms announced last year.

Under those revisions, the number of Garda divisions were cut from 28 to 19, while the number of regions is also expected to decrease from six to four.

More locally, Longford’s new divisional requirements will see it amalgamated with Mayo and Roscommon.

Supt Delaney did, however, advise members of the public of how imminent work on Longford garda station would impact access to and from the building.

“The real kickback for us and for people to take note of is from March 23 there will be zero parking for the public that come to the station,” he said.