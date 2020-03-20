Butler lays challenge down for Longford tourism camper van site

Local authority officials are being advised to look at the possibility of procuring a site to cater for one of Ireland's fastest growing tourism activities.

Cllr Seamus Butler raised the prospect of council bosses identifying a location to meet the demands of families and young couples who travel to various tourism locations in camper vans and recreational utility vehicles.

He said the call was made following complaints made by residents over the number of such vehicles which often line the banks of Clondra Harbour during the summer.

“Longford County Council have looked at it and said it's a matter for Waterways Ireland.

“And Waterways Ireland have looked at it and said it's a matter for Longford County Council,” he said.

The Longford businessman said it was abundantly clear the increasing popularity of camper van use by staycation tourists was growing and required local bodies and state agencies to act accordingly.

“There's obviously a demand and a suitable sight might be looked at even in a joint venture,” he said.

However, Cllr Butler stressed that whatever site is identified, its usage is “supervised and ran correctly”.