Two-month-old in heart-rending St Patrick's Day greeting to Longford grandparents

The parents of a two month old baby have released a poignant photo of their daughter and extended warm wishes to her Longford based grandparents whom she is unable to see this St Parick's Day due to the coronavirus.

Lyndsay and Daniel Considine sent on this adorable picture of two month old Ava Considine, Loughrea, County Galway as she said an emotional hello to her grandparents, Denis and Trisha Hughes (Teffia Park) Mona Considine (Foynes Court) and great grandparents Mick and Margaret Monaghan (Ardnacassa) and Sean and Rosa Considine (The Desmesne).

"Because of the coronavirus precautions she is missing her grandparents," said Lyndsay.

"Hope everyone in Longford is keeping safe and well, happy St Patrick's Day."