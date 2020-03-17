Longford photographer in St Patrick's Day salute

Even photographers are getting in on the St Patrick's Day 'stay at home' celebrations.

Here, well known man behind the lens Lalin Swaris can be seen doing his bit to raise spirits across the county and beyond by donning green tie and hat inside the doors of Denniston's Bike Shop in Longford town.

In a well worded and striking post to match his pose, Lalin sent on his best wishes to all his friends and family both at home and abroad.

"Wishing all my friends and relations near and far a happy Paddy's Day," he said.

"May St Patrick bless you all and cure the world of this terrible virus, AMEN".