Longford woman expresses 'pride' at carrying Longford flag in Manchester St Patrick's Day Parade

A Longford woman has spoken of her immense pride at representing her native county in the Manchester St Patrick's Day Parade.

Local woman Catherine Ruane expressed her delight at being in a position to represent the county at Sunday's celebrations across the Irish Sea.

Hundreds of people turned out for the parade despite being met with concern over coronavirus.

Organisers of the Manchester parade have faced some criticism from people concerned about the spread of Covid-19 especially as similar parades in London, Dublin, Liverpool and New York were cancelled because of the pandemic.

But that didn’t stop some fans of the event joining in with the celebrations, which have been held in Manchester city centre for over three decades.

Ms Ruane was certainly not going to let the furore dampen her delight at being able to take part as she contacted the Leader via social media earlier today.

"So proud to carry the Longford Flag in Manchester Irish Parade on Sunday," she said.

"Also with Mags Mc Gagh and some other lovely Longford natives (were present)."