54 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland bringing total to 223

There have been 54 more cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland this evening, bringing the total number if cases to 223.

41 of this cases are associated with the east if the country, 11 with the south and two with the northwest of the country. 30 are male and 24 are female.

Earlier this evening, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that there will be a 30% daily increase in cases of the virus.