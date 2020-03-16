Longford County Council announce restricted opening hours in face of growing coronavirus crisis

Longford County Council has announced restricted opening hours to minimise the risk of a growing coronavirus pandemic to staff and members of the public.

In a statement issued by the local authority this afternoon, it said its offices will be open for two hours on daily basis, taking effect from Wednesday.

"In order to reduce the risk to our employees and citizens, Longford County Council has decided to restrict public office opening hours from 11am to 1pm each day with effect from Wednesday 18th March," outlined a statement.

"We will continue to keep the situation under review and communicate any further updates to the public through our normal channels."