Longford/Westmeath TD urges supermarket giants to "up Covid-19 safety measures"

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford, Joe Flaherty has called on all supermarket chains to immediately step up safety measures as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Deputy Flaherty said he had been contacted by numerous employees of supermarkets who were increasingly worried about the unfolding health crisis. They informed him that some stores did not have hand sanitiser or gloves available for staff let alone shoppers.

He said, “We’ve all watched the videos of people rushing to stores and panic buying. There is absolutely no need to do so. We have robust supply chains and there is plenty for everyone.

“We need to be more mindful of the people working in these stores. Every day they go to work they are faced with a large volume of people and they are going above and beyond to help shoppers who are more vulnerable.

“This is a fast-moving situation, but supermarkets will be expected to open and to serve customers regardless. Staff must be afforded full protection measures and they should have access to gloves and sanitiser. Customer quotas should apply with a staggering of customers into the shop, so they do not congregate. Individual foods should be wrapped and the hot food counters should be closed,” he concluded.