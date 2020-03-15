BREAKING: 40 additional cases of coronavirus in Ireland

THERE are 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, it has been announced this Sunday evening.

This brings the total figure of confirmed cases nationally to 169.

Of the 40:

23 are males

17 are females

25 are associated with the east of the country

9 are associated with the west

6 are associated with the south

There have been 2 deaths associated with Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Government has today called on all public houses and bars (including hotel bars) to close from this evening (Sunday 15 March) until at least March 29.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said;

"In regard to upcoming St. Patrick's Day celebrations, the Government is calling on all members of the public not to organise or participate in any parties in private house or other venues which would put other peoples lives at risk.

"Everyone is asked to reduce their social contact over this time period. House parties/ COVID parties carry the same risks as being in a pub/club, therefore people should not organise or attend them. The virus is now in our community, it is up to us to limit its spread,

"Now is the time for action and to heed the public health advise we will continue to provide."

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nurse, Department of Health, said;

"Healthcare workers across the service are working under extraordinary conditions, preparing for the potential impact of COVID-19.

"If all citizens work together and comply with social distancing guidelines, and other measures the Government may take in the coming weeks, we will have a stronger response to this virus. Help our healthcare workers in their task. "

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet on Monday March 15 to continue its review of Ireland's ongoing preparedness to COVID-19.

