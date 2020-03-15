Longford TD wants closure directive for all non essential businesses

Joe Flaherty TD has called for the implementation of a full scale shut down in a bid to head off the COVID 19 crisis.

"Taking account of all the medical and public health advice, we are facing a major public health crisis and urgent action is needed," he said.

He paid tribute to the many Longford businesses who have responded in the public interest and elected to close their businesses in the short term, but quickly added: "We are now at a point when there has to be a full closure order for all non essential businesses and services. I know many businesses and sector representative groups are pushing for this as are the many local businesses and employers contacting me today."

According to the Longford TD, medical and public health experts have done the projections and the mortality numbers are frightening if the crisis isn't contained.

He said: "Nothing short of a massive community effort will get us through the next few weeks. There is also a huge onus on the government to ensure supports for these businesses; but also the self employed and those employees forced to stop working."

"We need to ensure that emergency legislation later this week ring-fences all closure affected workers for the COVID 19 €305 payment rather than standard jobseekers' payment," Deputy Flaherty added.

