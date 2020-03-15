Longford's Backstage Theatre closes its doors until March 30 due to coronavirus

Following Government advice on the closure of all cultural facilities, in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Backstage Theatre will close until March 30.

Backstage will continue to communicate with patrons on social media platforms throughout this period of closure and will follow Government advice on how to proceed after March 29.

Backstage have stated that "if you are one of our many wonderful customers who have tickets booked for performances due to be staged in Backstage between now and March 30, please note that we will be in touch with you very soon.

"Please be patient with our equally wonderful Box Office staff who are working very hard to make sure we reach each and every one of you as quickly as possible.

"In the meantime, if you have tickets booked with us and have not given your email address to us, please email your name and show performance date to admin@backstage.ie This will help speed things up greatly.

"We hope everyone stays safe and keeps well during this time and look forward to entertaining you all in the near future."

