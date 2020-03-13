Gardaí appeal for information on horse stolen from Edgeworthstown property

Gardaí are appealing for information on a horse that was stolen from a private property in Edgeworthstown on Monday night or Tuesday morning.

The horse (pictured above) is described as being a heavy stallion, black with white markings, a white splash under his belly and four white socks. The stallion is about 15 hands high.

The owner, who has had the beautiful stallion for five years, is "absolutely devastated" at his loss. A reward is offered for his return.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edgeworthstown Garda Station on 0436671002 or Granard Garda Station on 0436687660.