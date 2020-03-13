Longford woman self-isolating at home in face of Covid-19 crisis says public are "not being told full story"

A Longford woman who is currently self-isolating after presenting with flu like symptoms to her GP has claimed Ireland's coronavirus crisis is far worse than what people are being told.

The mother of one, who lives on the outskirts of Longford town, started feeling unwell a week ago, said the level of community transmission is far greater than what health service chiefs are making known.

She said while she hasn't been formally tested for Covid-19, she has resorted to self-incubation just in case.

"My GP thinks so," she said.

"I presented with flu like symptoms a week ago. I got confirmation they (HSE) would test me and my doctor contacted me and gave me a number and said someone would be out to take a swab with the results being given in 36 hours.

After being prescribed a course of antibiotics for a dry cough and chest infection, the woman contacted her GP for a second time after her condition appeared to worsen.

Rather than attend her doctor's surgery in person, the woman sent an email spelling out her situation but was later told she would not be tested locally for suspected Covid-19 as that was being administered at a more central level.

"I got a call from the surgery saying that they (surgery) had been told they were not doing any tests and to contact an 1850 number," she said.

The woman, whose breathing appeared to become more laboured as she spoke to the Leader via phone, warned of how Ireland's coronavirus pandemic was only just beginning.

"The ports should have been closed, it's as simple as that. Today, there are eight flights coming in from Italy and that's just wrong.

"This will get worse and the thing is there is no containment in our community. That's the reality of it."