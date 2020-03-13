Online appeal made for return of 'diehard' Longford Town supporter's bike

A public appeal has been issued for the return of 'diehard' Longford Town supporter Martin Stapleton's bicycle which was stolen yesterday.

Well known Longford based photographer Lalin Swaris posted a message to friends and followers on his own Facebook page last night in an attempt to retrieve the bike.

"Guys if any1 comes across this bike please please pm me or Martin Stapleton .. This bike belongs to Marty and it's his only means of transport.

"Marty won't mind me saying this guy has had a very tough year with health.

"Now he recently got employment after his illness and won't be able to attend as his bike was stolen."