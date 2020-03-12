There have been 27 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland this evening.

The confirmations come after An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a number of restrictions in the country which came into effect from 6PM this evening.

Six of the new cases are in intensive care while two are healthcare workers.

As of Monday evening, 1,784 people have been tested in Ireland with increasing numbers being tested each day. The next report of test numbers will be revealed again on Monday evening.