Coronavirus emergency sees visitor restrictions imposed at Longford nursing homes

A raft of stringent restrictions and constraints at nursing homes across Co Longford have been rolled out in a bid to counter the coronavirus outbreak.

The Leader understands management at a number of facilities have imposed restrictions on visitors as fears grow surrounding the outbreak of Covid-19.

To minimise the risk of the virus being carried into nursing homes, senior officials have detailed public open hours which as ‘essential visiting’ only with relatives being discouraged, "in a sensitive manner, from visiting or taking residents out as far as is reasonably practical."

It comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges, childcare facilities and other public facilities with restrictions being put in place on public gatherings to try and limit the spread of the illness.

It also follows confirmation this morning that a staff member at Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

The measures come into effect at 6pm on Thursday and will be in effect until March 29.