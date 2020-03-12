Ballymahon's Laura Noonan on lockdown as new restrictions Covid-19 announced for Ireland

Ballymahon doctor, Laura Noonan, has been taking major precautions since the outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland. In fact, following a false alarm on a flight from Moscow to Dublin a number of weeks ago, Laura has been isolated as she receives treatment for a rare illness she has been battling for a long number of years.

Over the past few days, she has been updating her Facebook page, Laura's Russian Lifeline, on her current lockdown, which has been going on for six days.

"These are dark times. Worrying times. Lonely times. I have been in isolation countless times before but this is different. There is a solemness surrounding this that I can’t quite explain. I can feel it. I can sense it. There are no words for it. The uncertainty is unsettling," Laura said on day four of her lockdown.

"Today I woke to a headline describing how the Corona victims' bodies are to be dealt with when they die. I really hope we are jumping the gun on that one and can go back to containment phase rather than discussing how best to "dispose" of our loved ones (like rubbish)," she added, referring to suggestions that funerals for those who pass away from the virus be postponed.

Yesterday, Laura tried to distract herself from "the doom and gloom" by writing down things that bring her joy before revealing that she would be undergoing a procedure today.

"The last time I had a similar procedure I crashed and heart flat lined but they got me back ..... thankfully I’m still here to tell the tale," she said.

Today her 'day 6 lockdown' post was simply a photograph with one line revealing that she was nervous about her procedure.