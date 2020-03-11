First coronavirus death reported in Ireland

Patient initially presented with respiratory conditions

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Coronavirus restrictions

A patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus has sadly passed away, becoming the first death recorded in Ireland from Covid-19.

The patient died in a hospital in the east of the country where they were being treated. It is understood the patient presented with respiratory symptoms and was later diagnosed with the disease.

The patient is understood to be elderly.

Keep up with all the latest Coronavirus updates here