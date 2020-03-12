Longford man with ‘very active criminal career’ jailed for two months

A Longford man described as having a “very active criminal career” after assaulting a schoolgirl and a man who took him in after being made homeless has been sentenced to two months in prison.

Hughie Nevin (39) of no fixed abode, was handed down the sentence by Judge Seamus Hughes at a sitting of Longford District Court last week.

The court heard how the Longford man had been initially charged with a Section 2 assault on a young girl as she attempted to board a bus on Main Street on February 7 2019.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said the young girl first came across the accused shortly before 8am.

As Mr Nevin approached her, Sgt McGirl said the girl was suddenly grabbed by the arm just as the accused “mumbled something to her,” he said.

In attempting to avoid any further confrontation, Sgt McGirl said the young girl made her way towards Boots where Mr Nevin again accosted her.

“He went over to her again and grabbed her by the arm a second time,” added Sgt McGirl.

“At this point, she was extremely intimidated and managed to get on the bus.”

The sergeant said Mr Nevin was identified through CCTV.

He added Mr Nevin was “extremely intoxicated” at the time, something Judge Hughes took a dim view of.

“As you would be on Main Street at 7:50am,” he said.

In listing Mr Nevin’s previous convictions, Sgt McGirl said the accused had 45 prior offences, the most recent of which came in September 2018 for public order.

Judge Hughes said the number of previous indiscretions to Mr Nevin’s name represented someone who had a “very active criminal career.”

In defence, solicitor John Quinn said the offences, while large in number, were of a minor level.

“There’s nothing too heavy ,” Mr Quinn said of Mr Nevin's previous convictions.

“His main problem is alcohol. He maintains he was looking for a smoke from the young girl. There was nothing sexual or otherwise in the contact.”

The court also heard how Mr Nevin was more recently charged with entering a property and assaulted a man before demanding money.

That offence, which occurred on February 27 at St Mel’s Road, Longford resulted in the theft of €20 from the victim.

However, Mr Quinn again attempted to insist mitigating factors were at play.

“They (accused and victim) were living in the same house,” he said.

“Hughie had a house down on Richmond Street but he was put out of that house for no good reason.

“He got a council house but it was very close to another family. They resented Hughie being present. He was assaulted, gated out of that house and this man (victim) asked him to come and stay with him.”

Judge Hughes was quick to respond to the actions of Mr Nevin towards the man who had effectively given him a place to rest his head at night.

“That was some thank you for him wasn’t it? Judge Hughes noted.

At that juncture, Mr Nevin, who had stayed silent with his hands clasped behind his back, said: “I’m very sorry for what I did. I was very drunk.”

Judge Hughes said he wasn't going to be taken in by Mr Nevin’s contrite and circumspect appearance.

“Your not getting away with a softly softly approach by acting the fool,” he said.

Mr Quinn suggested inviting the assistance of the probation services to assist his client towards his rehabilitation, adding that a stint in an organisation like Cuan Mhuire could be of significant benefit to him.

In making that proposal, Mr Nevin admitted his drinking was above acceptable standards.

“I do drink a lot,” he said, revealing his weekly consumption amounted to around three bottles of Buckfast.

“Ah, sure that’s not much,” said the judge. “That wouldn’t fill a hole in your teeth.”

Judge Hughes also asked Mr Nevin how he managed to fund his drinking habits.

“If I have a winner on a horse,” came the sharp-witted reply.

Judge Hughes, however, said there was no excuses for Mr Nevin’s behaviour.

“You have a terrible record. You robbed your neighbour and assaulted a young girl and on that basis you are going to prison,” he said.

“The reason I am doing that is for the next two and a half years I am sitting here I want to make sure you will behave yourself on the streets of Longford.”

“By grabbing a man around the neck, pushing past him and demanding money, you are a big, strong buck of a lad and it’s just not acceptable,” he added.

Judge Hughes consequently sentenced Mr Nevin to two months in prison for the latter Section 2 assault, a term which Judge Hughes described as being a “light sentence”.

A similar two month concurrent sentence was handed down for the assault on the young schoolgirl.

“You can’t be approaching young boys or girls going to school in such a state,” Judge Hughes warned Mr Nevin before signing off on the case.