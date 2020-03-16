Longford mother hit with three year driving ban

A single mother of two who last week pleaded guilty to drink driving, has been put off the road for three years.

Fiona Brogan, 3 Riverdale, Ballinalee, Co Longford, was granted legal aid by Judge Seamus Hughes following an incident at New Street, Longford on August 10 last year.

The court was told the alcohol reading provided by Ms Brogan at the time of the offence would incur a three year ban.

Judge Hughes, as a result, imposed the three year disqualification and fined her €250, giving her three months to pay.