Former IT consultant found drunk and asleep on Longford's Main Street

A former IT consultant found drunk and asleep on Longford town’s Main Street has been fined €200 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Ronan O’Reilly, Smear Hill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford was found lying on the ground of the main county town shortly after midday on May 29 2019 by Garda Philip Weafer.

Sgt Paddy McGirl said Mr O’Reilly was found to be in an extremely intoxicated state and was arrested for his own safety.

After being transferred to Longford Garda Station, a fixed charge penalty notice was served on the Dubliner but went unpaid.

In defence, Brid Mimnagh said there was one reason and one reason alone as to why Mr O’Reilly had come to the attention of the Gardaí.

“Drink is his problem in a nutshell,” she said.

“He was an IT consultant, but drink got the better of him and he is now on jobseeker’s benefit.”

The court heard Mr O’Reilly was endeavouring to curb those issues by attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings.

Asked by Judge Hughes what his preferred choice of drink was, Mr O’Reilly replied: “Vodka,” adding that he also suffered from sleep problems.

Judge Hughes fined Mr O’Reilly €200, giving him three months to pay.

In accepting the penalty handed down, Mr O’Reilly replied: “I am sorry your Honour for wasting the guard’s time.”