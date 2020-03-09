Three new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ireland

Three new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

One case is a female in the south of the country who was in contact with a confirmed case.

There is another female who has been diagnosed in the west of the country who was also associated with close contact with a confirmed case.

A female in the south of the country has also been diagnosed. She is a healthcare worker who was in close contact with a confirmed case.

These three new cases bring Ireland's total number to 24.