Gardaí investigate theft of Midlands property

Gardaí have also confirmed that a number of cars have been broken into over the past 48 hours.

Gardaí in Laois are investigating a burglary at a house in Garryhinch, Portarlington on the evening of Thursday, March 05.

Gardaí are particularly interested in a dark hatchback car seen between Garryhinch Cross and Portnahinch, which was travelling at high speed. A young skinny male wearing dark clothing was seen getting into this car.

If anyone has any information that may assist investigations, they are urged to contact Portlaoise gardaí at 0578674100.

Gardaí have also confirmed that over the past 48 hours a number of cars have had property stolen from them around the town of Portarlington. Some at locations while people were shopping and others parked on street.

Various items including clothing, money, electrical items and banking cards have been stolen and in some cases the vehicle was left unlocked.

Gardaí have issued the following advice/reminders for the public:

Currently nearly 40% of thefts from vehicles involved an unsecured car, with over 20% typically parked at a domestic dwelling.

Criminals look for an opportunity and an open door is the easiest. It only takes a moment for you to remove it and lock up.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Graham Kavanagh reminds us to "Park Smart". Remove all valuables from your car when parked. Lock and use vehicle alarm.

Store keys away from front door to avoid key fishing or relay theft crimes. And report all suspicious persons or concerns.

