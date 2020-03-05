Street works to commence in Edgeworthstown in Mid March

Kevin Forde

Reporter:

Kevin Forde

Email:

kevin.forde@longfordleader.ie

road delays

Longford County Council have issued a notice of 'significant works' scheduled to commence in Edgeworthstown on Wednesday March 18.

Works will involve:

  • The removal of overhead ESB cables, poles and old street lighting.
  • The installation of underground cabling, new energy efficient street lighting columns and fittings.

Works are expected to last for approximately 1 week commencing each day at 8am and continuing until 5pm. Main Street Edgeworthstown will remain open with traffic management in place.

 Significant delays can be expected.

WATCH| Minister Ring officially opens North Longford trail