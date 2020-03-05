Street works to commence in Edgeworthstown in Mid March
Longford County Council have issued a notice of 'significant works' scheduled to commence in Edgeworthstown on Wednesday March 18.
Works will involve:
- The removal of overhead ESB cables, poles and old street lighting.
- The installation of underground cabling, new energy efficient street lighting columns and fittings.
Works are expected to last for approximately 1 week commencing each day at 8am and continuing until 5pm. Main Street Edgeworthstown will remain open with traffic management in place.
Significant delays can be expected.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on